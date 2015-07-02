Q: What will I learn in Bradley Method classes?

A: The Bradley Method is a childbirth technique that encourages expectant moms to have a drug or anesthesia-free birth. It's taught in a 12-week course and emphasizes good nutrition, prenatal exercises, and relaxation. If you know you want to have a drug-free birth experience, the Bradley Method might be the best option for you. Courses teach abdominal breathing, relaxation, massage, and many more ways to work with your body to manage the pain.

Many couples that choose the Bradley Method also enlist the help of a doula (an experienced nonmedical assistant who provides physical and emotional support) to attend their birth, as well as having a doctor or a midwife

Answered by Parents.com-Team