A vaginal birth is the \"natural\" way to deliver a baby. If you're considering a vaginal birth, check out our natural birth tips. Plus learn about what to expect from a vaginal birth, water birth, and more.

VBAC Stories: One Mom’s Experience with Vaginal Birth After C-Section
I desperately wanted to experience natural childbirth, and I wasn’t going to let my C-section scar—or my doctor’s policy—stop me.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 28: Natural Birth
Find out what's going on in week 28 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
TOLAC: Can I Have a Trial of Labor After Cesarean?
Trial of labor after cesarean (TOLAC) happens when a woman attempts to give birth vaginally after a previous C-section. Here’s what expectant parents need to know. 
Vaginal Tearing During Childbirth: What You Need to Know
Scared of getting a tear down there? Here’s why vaginal tears happen—and what you can do about it before and after birth.
The Pros and Cons of Epidurals vs. 'Natural Births'
Trying to weigh the benefits of "natural birth" against getting an epidural? Read about the pros and cons of each birthing option, as well as two real-life stories of different deliveries.
13 Tips for Having a Successful Non-Medicated, Low-Intervention 'Natural' Birth 
Birthing your child without drugs isn't easy, but it's usually possible. Follow these guidelines to create a "natural birth" plan with minimal interventions.
Now You Can Turn Baby's Umbilical Cord Into...a Piece of Art?
Why Doctors Perform C-Sections for Babies in Breech
C-sections are considered the safest delivery method for breech babies. Find out the reason for this trend, and whether it’s ever possible to deliver a breech baby vaginally. 
Could Labor Be Considered Child Abuse?
Be Flexible About Your Water Birth Plans
Water Birth: Pros, Cons, and What You Need to Know
Celebs Who Have Had Water Births

Sharing Your Water Birth Videos: Pros and Cons

Should you show the water birth video just to your family or share it with the world? Get the positive and negative reasons why you should or shouldn't.

All About Birth Crowning
Expecting Twins? Why You May Not Need A C-Section
C-Section Boom: All About the $?
15-Pound Baby Safe After Scary Birth in England
C-Sections May Have No Health Advantage for Twin Births
Vaginal Birth Found to Trigger Baby's Brain-Boosting Proteins
Is A VBAC Right for You?
Q&A: Do I Have to Have an Episiotomy?
The HypnoBirthing Technique: Everything You Need to Know
Birth Customs Around the World
