On the freeway

Shannon Haddaway

Fort Worth, Texas

At 2:45 a.m. on Memorial Day 2010, Haddaway woke her husband James to tell him her contractions were five minutes apart. James called Shannon's mom to come watch their two kids, and the couple sped out of the driveway as she drove up. Shannon's water had broken, and as James was helping her into the car, the baby's head was already crowning. James called 911 but decided there was no time to wait for an ambulance. With a nurse from the hospital on speakerphone as James sped along the interstate, Shannon delivered daughter Adeline. The newborn wasn't crying or breathing, so the nurse said to turn her on her tummy and pat her back. Minutes later, James screeched into the hospital parking lot, where a team of doctors awaited them. They rushed Adeline inside and she was stabilized. "We all experienced a true miracle that day," James says.