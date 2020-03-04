Birth Stories

Every birth story is different, but they all provide realistic insight that many pregnant people seek. Here you’ll read about babies born in a hospital or birthing center (either vaginally or via C-section), home birth stories, and twin birth stories. You’ll also read about people who chose epidural or drugs, as well as ‘natural’ birth stories from those who avoided pain medication. Reading through the collection of negative and positive birth stories will build confidence and reassurance for labor and delivery.

Most Recent

'My Birth Plan Had to Change Because of COVID-19, But This Is What Moms Need to Know'

Wendy Friedman was about 37 weeks pregnant with her second son when the coronavirus pandemic changed everything—including her hospital’s policy for allowing her doula to be present during her delivery.
'My Wife's Legacy Gives a Voice to the Voiceless': Charles Johnson's Loss Launched a Maternal Health Revolution

When Kira Johnson died from a hemorrhage after the birth of her second son, her husband, Charles, was devastated. Instead of mourning in silence, he shared Kira's story, which led him to work with Congress and pass a bill granting funds for states to investigate incidents of maternal mortality. His advocacy is only just beginning.
‘I Thought It Was Just a Bad Reaction to My Epidural’: A Mom’s Request for Her Medical Chart Years Later Led to Answers She Didn't Expect

My son’s delivery almost went awry, and I barely grasped what happened until long after it happened. It turns out that being in the dark about your own labor is not uncommon.
'A Better Birth Experience Could Have Saved My Son': How One Mom is Changing the Conversation Around Infant Loss

After Tomeka Isaac lost her son and almost lost her life, she and her husband, Brandon, came to understand that implicit bias and negligent prenatal care led to the tragedy. The couple is now on a mission to share their story and create concrete change.
My Own Adoption Was Called into Question When My Baby Was Born With a Different Skin Color

I didn't know what to think when I saw my son's skin tone, which was many shades lighter than mine and my husband's. My son's birth made me question everything about where I came from.
My Wife Almost Dying from Childbirth Made Me Terrified to Have Another

My wife was pregnant again after she and my son nearly died in childbirth due to a placental abruption. We had a tough decision to make. But we decided to take the risk.
Real-Life Birth Stories

Real moms tell all! Check out real-life birth stories and then send in your own!
13 Photos That Prove C-Section Moms Are Incredibly Brave

Our readers shared inspiring stories and photos of their Cesarean sections on Facebook, showing that moms are strong enough to go through anything for their babies.
Birth Customs Around the World

Epidural or Drug-Free Birth?

Boy or Girl?: Three Moms' Stories of Gender Selection

Photos Show What Childbirth Really Looks Like

I Was a Traditional Surrogate and This is What it Was Like

I was 23 when I first became a traditional surrogate—and it changed everything about my life.

What Really Happens After Childbirth

ICE Arrests Man Allegedly Wanted for Homicide While Driving Pregnant Wife to Hospital for Birth

Woman Attends Graduation Less Than One Day After Giving Birth: 'I Had My Baby Last Night!'

Diagnosed During Pregnancy, This Mom Shares Her Story: 'I Knew We Could Lose Both Babies'

9 Real Birth Stories From Readers That Will Make You Go 'Oof!'

Stunning Birth Photos Honor Breast Cancer Survivor's Journey

Watch This Viral Video of a Little Boy's Adorable Message to His Mom

Woman Evacuates During California Wildfires...While in Labor

Watch This Pregnant Newscaster's Water Break on the Air

Nurse Helps Mom Deliver Her Baby in Target

Identical Twins Go Into Labor at (Almost) the Same Time

Two Moms Give Birth at the Same Burger King a Day Apart

Serena Williams Reveals Baby's Name, Delivery Complications

Baby Born During Hurricane Harvey Gets Most Apropos Name

Future ER Doc? Brave 10-Year-Old Helps Deliver His Brother—and Saves His Mom's Life

Brave Soul Live Streams Her Complicated Delivery—Would You?

You Have to See This Mom's Shocked Reaction When She Broke a 50-Year Family Streak of Only Girls

Surprise Baby Born in Grocery Store Has the Most Appropriate Photo Shoot Ever

12-Year-Old Helps Deliver Baby Brother; See the Emotional Photos

Mom Shares Birth Announcement Featuring Her Failed IUD

This Uber Driver Just Helped Deliver a Baby in His Back Seat

Dad Delivers Baby in Parking Lot, and It's All Caught on Camera

This Couple's Birth Story Told Through a Chainsmokers Parody Is Everything

Newborn Baby Helps His Dad Pull Off the Sweetest Proposal Ever

Mom Who Thought She Was Pregnant With Twins Delivers 14-Pound Baby

