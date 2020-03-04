Birth Stories

'My Birth Plan Had to Change Because of COVID-19, But This Is What Moms Need to Know'
Wendy Friedman was about 37 weeks pregnant with her second son when the coronavirus pandemic changed everything—including her hospital's policy for allowing her doula to be present during her delivery.
'My Wife's Legacy Gives a Voice to the Voiceless': Charles Johnson's Loss Launched a Maternal Health Revolution
When Kira Johnson died from a hemorrhage after the birth of her second son, her husband, Charles, was devastated. Instead of mourning in silence, he shared Kira's story, which led him to work with Congress and pass a bill granting funds for states to investigate incidents of maternal mortality. His advocacy is only just beginning.
‘I Thought It Was Just a Bad Reaction to My Epidural’: A Mom’s Request for Her Medical Chart Years Later Led to Answers She Didn't Expect
My son's delivery almost went awry, and I barely grasped what happened until long after it happened. It turns out that being in the dark about your own labor is not uncommon.
'A Better Birth Experience Could Have Saved My Son': How One Mom is Changing the Conversation Around Infant Loss
After Tomeka Isaac lost her son and almost lost her life, she and her husband, Brandon, came to understand that implicit bias and negligent prenatal care led to the tragedy. The couple is now on a mission to share their story and create concrete change.
My Own Adoption Was Called into Question When My Baby Was Born With a Different Skin Color
I didn't know what to think when I saw my son's skin tone, which was many shades lighter than mine and my husband's. My son's birth made me question everything about where I came from.
My Wife Almost Dying from Childbirth Made Me Terrified to Have Another
My wife was pregnant again after she and my son nearly died in childbirth due to a placental abruption. We had a tough decision to make. But we decided to take the risk.