Signs of Labor

What are the signs of labor? Are those cramps the real thing or Braxton Hicks contractions? And what do real contractions feel like anyway? Here you'll learn how to recognize real labor signs. Plus we'll help you prepare for your baby's delivery.

Most Recent

5 Signs Your Water is Breaking in the Third Trimester
What does it feel like when your water breaks, and what does it look like? The experience is different for every pregnant person, but these signs indicate that your amniotic sac has ruptured.
What Does a Mucus Plug Look Like?
If you've lost your mucus plug, labor could be on its way. Find out what a mucus plug looks like so you know what to expect.
When Do You Lose Your Mucus Plug?
Losing your mucus plug could mean labor is on the way. But when does it usually happen? And what if you lose your mucus plug early? Here's everything you need to know.
When Does Labor Start After Losing Your Mucus Plug?
Losing your mucus plug signals that labor may be approaching. Here's what you need to know about the projected timeline.
Identifying Different Leaks During Pregnancy
You might be releasing a lot of fluids during your pregnancy and right after you give birth. Find out how a nurse helps determine what's going on.
Do I Need to Have Vaginal Exams in Late Pregnancy?
Get the scoop on whether this common exam is necessary.
Advertisement

More Signs of Labor

Prodromal Labor in Pregnancy: Causes and Symptoms
It can be hard to distinguish between prodromal labor and real labor contractions. Here are some tips for coping with prodromal labor and knowing when it's time to head to the hospital.
Quiz: Am I About to Go into Labor?
Are you very close to delivering your baby? Take our quiz and find out if you're showing the signs of approaching labor!
When Do Braxton Hicks Contractions Start?
Inducing Labor: Why it's Necessary and How it Works
What Are Braxton Hicks Contractions? Causes, Symptoms, and Pain Relief
Mom Delivers Preemie in Hong Kong...and Is Now Stuck There

Worried About Your Water Breaking? Here's What to Know

It's normal to be a little freaked out about your water breaking in pregnancy, but we've got the information to set your mind at ease. Learn what causes your water to break, what it feels like, and whether it means labor is on the horizon.

All Signs of Labor

6 Things That Cause Contractions in Your Third Trimester
Nine-Year-Old Girl Helps Mom Deliver Baby Sister
Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM)
Cervix Dilation and Effacement: The First Stage of Labor
Your Profile
Signs of Preterm Labor and What Your Doctor Will Do
Signs of Approaching Labor: How to Tell Your Baby is Coming Soon
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com