You pace the halls and try to stay relaxed. By midnight there's still not much happening -- the occasional contraction, but nothing regular -- and when they check you, you're a mere 3 centimeters. The doc says "c-section" -- you're just not progressing, and he thinks the baby will be 8 pounds plus -- and you don't argue. You want to meet his baby already. And in 15 minutes you do. The baby's here!