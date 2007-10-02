You go for a walk, but... nothing else! Then it occurs to you that you haven't felt the baby move in a while, maybe not all morning. You call the doctor, who happens to be at the hospital having just finished another birth. She says she's sure everything is fine, but if it'll make you feel better, you can swing by and she'll check you. You do, and -- you're barely dilated! Only a couple centimeters. But since you haven't felt the baby move in a while, they do an ultrasound just to make sure everything is okay. The ultrasound reveals that your amniotic fluid is almost completely gone! You must have been quietly leaking for a couple of days. And the baby's heart rate has dipped to 80 (way too low) -- emergency c-section! (Good thing you checked...) Your husband makes it to the hospital just moments before the operation. The baby arrives, happy and healthy.