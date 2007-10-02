Okay, no music. Screw it. You move on. You try it all -- you walk the halls, let your partner give you back massages, get in a hot shower, bounce on the birthing ball, sit in deep squats. The contractions are the most intense thing you've ever felt, and honestly you feel like you may not be able to take it much longer. Your OB looks at you, and gives you one last chance to change your mind about that epidural. If you go too much further, you won't be a candidate for one any longer. You...