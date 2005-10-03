Checklist: Squeeze More Kegels Into Your Day

Do you know what kegel exercises are (and how to do them)? These important exercises can make your labor easier and help you recover from it faster.

These important exercises can make your labor easier and help you recover from it faster. To do 'em, hold your down-there muscles (as though you're trying to stop peeing) for up to 10 seconds, then slowly relax. Repeat in sets of 10; work up to 10 sets a day.

___ Maximize your wait time—try them while you're in line at the bank/sitting at the doctor's office/riding on the subway.

___ Skip DVR for a change and flex your muscles during TV commercial breaks.

___ Set up an alert in your work calendar so you?ll remember to start your day with a set.

___ Associate the exercises with specific daily routines, like showering, driving to work or brushing your teeth.

___ Do one set every time your phone rings, for example, or after anything else that occurs regularly throughout your day.