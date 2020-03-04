Preparing for Labor

Preparing for labor means more than just packing your hospital bag. Learn how to know if labor has started, get help preparing for labor, and more.

Most Recent

7 Exercises to Induce Labor You Can Do at Home
Certain movements can improve a pregnant person’s alignment and properly position the baby for delivery. Experts share how to do them safely and effectively.
11 Best Online Birthing and Parenting Classes for All Moms and Dads-to-Be
Having a baby can be daunting. These online parenting classes you can take at home cover everything from giving birth to postpartum health to help new parents feel a little more prepared.
8 Innovators Working for Real Changes to Maternal Health in America
Maternal mortality rates continue to soar across the nation, but these leaders and organizations are paving the way to improve access to quality care for our highest-risk mothers and families.
Pregnant and Nearing Your Due Date? Here's When to Pack Your Hospital Bag
Don't be caught off guard if baby comes early. Here's when to pack your hospital bag and 7 things not to forget to put in it.
What to Pack in Your C-Section Hospital Bag: A Checklist
Here's everything you need to bring to the hospital if your baby's arriving via scheduled Cesarean.
9 Labor Positions to Ease Pain While Giving Birth
Did you know the standard hospital labor position (reclining on the bed) isn't ideal for delivering a baby?  For a better birthing experience, try one of these nine labor positions to ease discomfort during contractions.
More Preparing for Labor

7 'Natural Birth' Labor Tips From Moms Who Know
Turning down the epidural isn't for everyone, but if you want to try having a drug-free "natural birth," read on for a solid strategy from women who did it themselves.
Got a Holiday Due Date? Here's How to Prepare
A due date that falls smack in the middle of the holiday season can stress out any mama-to-be. Have a smooth delivery with these tips.
Inducing Labor at 39 Weeks Reduces Likelihood of C-Sections, Study Says
Prodromal Labor in Pregnancy: Causes and Symptoms
What to Pack in an Emergency Birth Kit
Take a Peek Inside Whitney Port's Hospital Bag

Your Baby’s Position in the Womb

In the ideal birthing presentation, your baby is head-down with her back against your stomach—but sometimes babies position themselves in ways unsuitable for delivery. Here’s what to know about the best baby positions in the womb.  

All Preparing for Labor

5 Things You Didn't Know About Hospital Births
TOLAC: Can I Have a Trial of Labor After Cesarean?
How to Make Labor Easier
Pregnancy Prep School
Labor Pain-Relief Primer
Pain Relief During Labor
Easing Through Early Labor
How to Induce Labor at Home
Labor Tips for First Time Moms
Inducing Labor: Why it's Necessary and How it Works
Checklist: Practical Ways to Prepare for Labor
C-Section Complications for Mother and Baby
The Pros and Cons of Epidurals vs. 'Natural Births'
How to Do Perineal Massage
Delivery Room Details: How to Prepare for D-Day
The Ultimate Hospital Bag Checklist for Delivering a Baby
Expecting Twins? Why You May Not Need A C-Section
Induce Labor. Don't Induce Labor. Which is It?
Touring the Hospital Before You Deliver
Ins and Outs of Squatting Births
The Case Against Elective C-Sections and Inductions
What to Pack in Your Partner's Hospital Bag
Babies More Than 9 Pounds
40 Weeks Pregnant and Beyond: What to Do When You're Overdue
Your Partner's Labor and Delivery Checklist
