Preparing for Labor

7 Exercises to Induce Labor You Can Do at Home
Certain movements can improve a pregnant person’s alignment and properly position the baby for delivery. Experts share how to do them safely and effectively.
11 Best Online Birthing and Parenting Classes for All Moms and Dads-to-Be
Having a baby can be daunting. These online parenting classes you can take at home cover everything from giving birth to postpartum health to help new parents feel a little more prepared.
8 Innovators Working for Real Changes to Maternal Health in America
Maternal mortality rates continue to soar across the nation, but these leaders and organizations are paving the way to improve access to quality care for our highest-risk mothers and families.
Pregnant and Nearing Your Due Date? Here's When to Pack Your Hospital Bag
Don't be caught off guard if baby comes early. Here's when to pack your hospital bag and 7 things not to forget to put in it.
What to Pack in Your C-Section Hospital Bag: A Checklist
Here's everything you need to bring to the hospital if your baby's arriving via scheduled Cesarean.
9 Labor Positions to Ease Pain While Giving Birth
Did you know the standard hospital labor position (reclining on the bed) isn't ideal for delivering a baby? For a better birthing experience, try one of these nine labor positions to ease discomfort during contractions.