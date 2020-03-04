Pain Relief

You have several options to consider when it comes to labor pain relief. Here you'll learn what techniques you can use, medications that are available, and how you can manage the pain and discomfort of contractions.

11 Ways to Ease Contractions Without Drugs
Try these simple, natural pain management techniques as your labor progresses for an easier delivery.
Laughing Gas and Labor: Is This Pain Relief Option Right for You?
Nitrous oxide is a new option for labor pain relief. What is it, how does it work, and is it right for you?
8 Ways to Manage Labor Pain
From drugs to breathing techniques, here's what to know to make your labor as painless as possible.
The Pros and Cons of Epidurals vs. 'Natural Births'
Trying to weigh the benefits of "natural birth" against getting an epidural? Read about the pros and cons of each birthing option, as well as two real-life stories of different deliveries.
Labor Pain-Relief Primer
From epidurals to spinals, what you must know about your medication options during childbirth.
Pain Relief During Labor
Make a well-informed choice by reading up on these pain relief options available to you during labor. 
Mom Gives Birth...One Hour After Finding Out She's Pregnant!
What Do You Remember About Labor? Depends on How Painful It Was
Painless Hypnobirthing: Truth or Fiction
Should You Sign Up for Hypnobabies Classes?
Breathing and Relaxation Techniques for Labor
Labor Pain Medication at a Glance

