If you're considering a natural childbirth, a midwife can be a great healthcare provider to consider. Learn all about what a midwife does, how they are certified, and how they can help you during your pregnancy, labor, and delivery.

Unlicensed Midwife Charged with Homicide After Nebraska Baby Dies Following Botched Home Birth
The baby died after spending two days in the NICU.
What Dads Need to Know About Doulas
A doula can help support your partner during your birth and make your baby's arrival a beautiful, memorable experience for the whole family.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 16: Home, Hospital or Birthing Center?
Find out what's going on in week 16 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
How I Went From Medical Specialists to Midwives
From a high-tech conception to a low-tech delivery, one woman shares the interesting ride that was her journey to motherhood.
A Real Mom's Home Birth Story
After giving birth to baby No. 1 at the hospital in a rather dramatic fashion, Holly Pevzner decided to give birth to baby No. 2 at home. Here she shares why she did it, her preparations for the big day, and the details of her home birth.
Gaby Hoffmann Ate Her Placenta -- Should You?
Male Doulas Rare but Growing in Numbers
Is a Certified Nurse-Midwife Right for You?
What are the benefits of using a certified nurse-midwife?
Midwife Care Leads to Healthier Moms and Babies, Review Says
CDC: Midwife Use at All-Time High
Midwives Become Status Symbol in New York City
CNN's 'Hero of the Year' Helps Pregnant Women

Singer Erykah Badu Reveals She's A Doula and Midwife-To-Be

