10 Labor and Delivery Support Tips for Partners

"A person can become panicky during labor," says Cathleen Maiolatesi, a nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital, in Baltimore. "And the best person to get them back on track with their breathing is their partner. After all, you know them better than anyone else."

As the contractions grow more intense, reassure your partner that they’re doing a great job and that you love them. You can also help by feeding them ice chips or wiping the sweat off their brow. And though some people don't like to be touched during labor, others appreciate a neck or back rub. Always remember to go with the flow!