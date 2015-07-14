8 Unmedicated Birthing Options for a Drug-Free Labor

"In the week before the birth, we prepared the house to welcome my labor and this new person. We cleaned like crazy, set out Mexican votive candles everywhere, put plastic under the bedsheets, gathered flowers and a big stack of dry firewood, and set up a big inflatable birthing tub in the baby's room. The tub was connected by hose to the bathroom sink and was enormous—large enough that two people could move around comfortably inside. All that week I caught myself looking longingly at the empty tub, dreaming about filling it and splashing around in it. I wonder now why I didn't, just for practice!

"I started feeling contractions late Friday morning. They were not painful, just a mild cramping feeling. I was excited. I told Sebastien I wanted to go to the forest immediately. So we dragged the old Subaru up a misty ridgetop, parked it among wet conifers and ferns, and slunk through the trees doing the slowest of slow walks, punctuated by frequent stops. It was the perfect impulse. In the forest, things felt right and momentous. It seemed to me as if everything was technicolor: The autumn leaves were on fire, the understory was sparkling, the moist bark filled the forest with an incense-like fragrance. I remember the birdsongs were so lovely, they made me weepy.

"At some point during our slow, slow amble, the contractions were regular enough that Sebastien thought to call our midwife. She suggested we head back home, promptly! The midwife examined me and announced that I was 2 centimeters dilated. I asked the blur of people milling around to start filling the tub with warm water. Unnervingly, the hot water source dropped to little more than a trickle after a few minutes. So they began what was going to be a nightlong routine of heating water on the stovetop and dumping it into the tub.

"When the birth tub was finally full enough to get into, the pain-relieving quality of the warm water was near miraculous. I kept saying, 'It feels so much better. So much better.' Apparently I was in the tub for four hours. But I had no concept of time. I just remember that I wouldn't have gotten out if my life depended on it. A contraction would come, I'd lean forward in the tub, focus on three flickering candles across the room, breathe deeply, and try to keep my moans low and not panicky-sounding (according to midwives, low sounds help open up the pelvic muscles, while high sounds actually tighten them). At some point I shouted, 'I just can't do this anymore!' This is usually a clear sign to midwives that a laboring woman has reached 'transition'—that is, when the cervix is fully dilated and the pushing stage commences.

"My pushing stage lasted two hours. The midwives tell me now that it was a relatively difficult and painful pushing stage. I was in the tub the whole time. Moments before Oliver was born, however, I stood up out of the water—perhaps I needed the aid of gravity? My legs were still in the water up to mid-thigh, but his head emerged into the air. This resulted in a mad scramble as the midwives tried to catch him before his face touched the water (since he'd taken his first breath in the air).

"Successfully caught, Oliver was delivered to my chest, grunting. The room was silent, warm, and dim. The moon was full. Sebastien and I were stunned, and blown away, and tired. When we dried off, we all collapsed in bed. I remember the midwives were talking to us while we were in bed but I have no idea what they said. All I remember was how beautiful Oliver was, how he looked like the moon." — Amanda Kolker