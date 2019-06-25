Labor & Delivery

The entire process of labor and delivery can go quickly or it can be excruciatingly slow. Here you'll learn what to expect and how to prepare for labor and the delivery of your baby.

Most Recent

Labor Without an Epidural: 4 Reasons You Might Have to Go Without Anesthesia

Even the best-laid plans can go awry, especially in the delivery room. If you've planned on getting an epidural, here are a few reasons it might not happen.
What Back Labor is Really Like, From a Mom Who Had It

I had no idea that my baby's back-to-back position would cause such a slow and painful labor. It turns out, there are several things I could have done differently to make my back labor experience much more bearable.
Orgasmic Birth Isn't a Myth, It's a Movement—Here's What It's About

Is it really possible to orgasm during birth? The connection between childbirth and sexual pleasure may be closer than we think, according to experts.
How Long After Being Induced Do You Give Birth? Well, That Depends

If you've been scheduled for an induction, know that your experience will be just as unique as your pregnancy—no two are exactly alike. Here are all the factors that can affect when you'll give birth after being induced.
Are C-Section Parties Really a Thing?

Wealthy women in Brazil are throwing elaborate celebrations around their elective C-sections. But here's why the trend likely won't be popping up in the U.S. anytime soon.
Why Is Laughing Gas for Labor Still Not the Norm in the U.S.?

Laughing gas can relieve labor pain without the side effects and limitations of an epidural, so why isn't it more popular in America?
More Labor & Delivery

10 Secrets to an Easier Labor

From exercise to water therapy, check out our guide to what helps—and what doesn't—on your big day.
New Moms Describe What Labor Is Really Like

If you want to know what labor is really like, listen to what these new moms have to say about childbirth.
How to Induce Labor at Home

The Truth About Due Dates

Identifying Different Leaks During Pregnancy

11 Ways to Ease Contractions Without Drugs

'Lady Lucky!' Missouri Baby Born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., Weighing 7 Lbs., 11 Oz.

Rachel Langford said she had seen the numbers seven and 11 repeatedly throughout her pregnancy.

All Labor & Delivery

Mom Who Gives Birth to 15 Lb. Baby Says She Felt Like She Was 'Hit by Two Tractor-Trailers'

Can Warm Weather Induce Labor? Here's What to Know

This is What My Natural Birth Plan Experience Was Really Like

Why You Can't Eat During Labor—But Maybe Should

Why Do You Get Oxygen During Labor?

How Long Is Too Long to Push During Labor?

Baby on Board! Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy During JetBlue Flight: He's Our 'Youngest Customer!'

How to Make Your Hospital Stay Not Suck When You Give Birth

Why You Should Save Your Birth Plan for Your Second Baby

Precipitous Labor: Everything You Need to Know

Episiotomy vs.Tearing During Labor: Which Is Worse?

This Combo Could Be The Best Way to Induce Labor

Pushing During Labor: More Isn't Better

PSA to Moms-to-Be: You Can Kick Family Out of the Delivery Room

TENS Unit: The 'Natural Labor' Tool No One Is Talking About

Woman Delivers Baby Girl in Backseat of N.Y.C. Taxi: 'Everyone Started Clapping,' Witness Says

What's Pitocin Really Like?

Pregnancy Contractions vs. Pushing: What Hurts More?

Afraid of Giving Birth? 3 Fears to Stop Worrying About

5 Most Common Labor Complications

3 Questions About Labor You've Been Too Embarrassed to Ask

Pooping During Labor: The Glamorous Truth About Giving Birth

Labor Positions to Ease Pain (With Photos)

Science Pinpoints When Your Labor Will Start

When Labor Stalls: Common Causes and What You Can Do

