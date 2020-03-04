Home Birth

The hospital is the delivery spot of choice for many women, but some prefer the comforts of a home birth. Is home birth right for you? Here you'll learn about the risks and benefits of giving birth at home so you can make an informed decision.

Emily Skye Thought EMT Told Her Partner to Push Baby Boy's Head Back in During 'Extreme' Home Birth
"It was the most extreme thing that I've ever been through," Emily Skye says of her home birth on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom.
6 Things You Might Not Know About Home Birth
Giving birth at home is becoming increasingly more popular in the U.S., but it is often misunderstood. These lesser-known facts shed some light on the practice.
How the Pandemic Is Changing the Conversation Around Home Birth
With more pregnant people considering giving birth at home or alternative locations like birthing centers in the face of COVID-19, there's more reason than ever to take a hard look at home birth in America.
This Is How Much it Costs to Have a Home Birth in America
The COVID-19 pandemic has many pregnant people looking into giving birth at home. But what one would think would be less expensive actually turns out to being significantly more for many. Here's what you need to know.
Unlicensed Midwife Charged with Homicide After Nebraska Baby Dies Following Botched Home Birth
The baby died after spending two days in the NICU.
Meghan Markle Had Every Right to Want a Home Birth
Before she welcomed her new son, the Duchess of Sussex's home birth plan was mocked by experts. Here's why the attitude behind that criticism needs to change. 
These Home Birth Photos Capture the Beauty of Having a Baby
Childbirth gets a bad rap for being messy and chaotic. But this series of photos portraying a calm and collected home birth prove that having a baby is beautiful.
This Natural Childbirth Video Proves Labor Can Be Amazingly Serene
Videos of women giving birth aren't always what we'd consider calming... to say the least. But this mama looks incredibly peaceful delivering her baby in a birthing pool, giving us major labor goals.
Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Second Home Birth Was Much Easier Than Her First

Here’s how the reality star’s first and second home births compared.

