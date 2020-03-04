Epidural

An epidural provides pain relief and allows you to remain conscious. Here you'll learn about epidurals including how they work, when they're administered, risks, and more.

My Epidural Didn't Work. Here's What I Wish I Knew
When I thought about labor, I wasn't concerned. But what no one told me was that sometimes epidurals don't work.
What Is an Epidural & How Does It Work?
Learn about spinal injections and epidural injections to decide if one of these forms of anesthesia is right for your labor and delivery.
8 Facts About Epidural Side Effects
Everything you need to know about potential epidural complications, from headaches and back pain afterward to other, more serious risks. 
Want a Drama-Free Delivery? Lie Down After the Epidural
New research indicates that first-time moms who take an epidural may reduce their need for medical intervention if they lie down while in labor.
Epidurals Don't Stall Labor, Study Says
If you're worried that an epidural could slow down your birth, this study says you can rest easy.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 30: Epidurals
Find out what's going on in week 30 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
The Pros and Cons of Epidurals vs. 'Natural Births'
Trying to weigh the benefits of "natural birth" against getting an epidural? Read about the pros and cons of each birthing option, as well as two real-life stories of different deliveries.
Epidurals & Delivery Drugs
Epidurals and other regional blocks are on the way up -- and for good reason.
What Do You Remember About Labor? Depends on How Painful It Was
When Is the Right Time to Get an Epidural?
