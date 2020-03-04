This Is What Working With a Virtual Doula Really Looks Like
From prenatal Zoom sessions to FaceTiming from the delivery room, the pandemic has changed how doulas work. But by keeping communication the focus, new parents can get the guidance they need no matter the mediums required.
Do You Need A Doula?
Doulas can help you achieve an easier, more peaceful birth. Here's how to determine if you need one.
Do Black Women Need Doulas More Than Anyone?
'We need to speak the uncomfortable truth that women—and especially Black women—are too often not listened to or taken seriously by the health care system, and therefore they are denied the dignity that they deserve,' said California senator and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. This may explain the rising popularity of doulas in the Black community.
10 Things a Doula Wishes You Knew About Labor
Preparing for labor and birth can be scary, but there are some tips and tricks that doulas have to help make the birth experience a little easier for mom and Baby.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 28: Natural Birth
Find out what's going on in week 28 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
What Dads Need to Know About Doulas
A doula can help support your partner during your birth and make your baby's arrival a beautiful, memorable experience for the whole family.