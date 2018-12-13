This Breech C-Section Video Shows Every Amazing Detail

Image zoom Nasimi Babaev/Shutterstock

If you're pregnant, you've probably already realized that childbirth rarely looks the way it does in the movies. In fact, 3-4% of full term births are complicated by breech presentation. That’s when the baby is upside-down in the uterus with his feet or buttocks facing the vaginal opening. Breech presentation often requires C-section, a procedure which delivers the baby through abdominal and uterine incisions.

If you've ever wondered what that looks like, here's a peek. Instagram user @thelanguageofbirth posted a breech C-section birth video, and it's absolutely incredible to see. The video features a doctor carefully pulling a baby out of his mother—and since the baby is in a breech position, his lower half is the first thing to emerge. You can clearly see the doctor guiding the baby out, eventually pulling his head through the incision.

According to the Language and Birth Instagram page, the birth was performed by Dr. Jham Frank Lugo, a Venezuelan Ob-Gyn. “One of the most common reasons to perform a C-section is the ‘podalica position' (sitting or breech) which is when the baby is placed with the foot down," Dr. Lugo said, according to a translation from the account.

"It is a position which, no doubt, poses serious problems for vaginal birth but, however, makes it impossible for the baby," Lugo continues to explain. "We can see in this video a birth, respectful and careful with obstetric maneuvers, and with a vigilance that ensures the safety of the baby and the mother. With patience, listening to the music that the parents choose for this moment, and with the support of the father and their doula, the mother can be held throughout the whole process. After birth the baby can immediately be with his mother. Early attachment; in union doctor and patient can achieve a birth that is respectful.”

Isn't this C-section surgery video amazing? Even mamas who had a C-section themselves might not be aware of what really goes on down there, so this video is an amazing way to get a backstage look at the delivery room.