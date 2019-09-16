What Are the Signs of Infection After a C-Section?

Image zoom Getty Images

While Cesarean sections are generally safe, infections develop in about 6-11 percent of surgeries, according to Whitney B. You, M.D., MPH, an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. These infections can happen in the uterus, belly, or incision—and they often require treatment with antibiotics.

Here’s what you need to know about the signs of C-section infection, and how to properly prevent and treat them.

Signs of Infection After C-Section

A C-section scar can get infected if bacteria enters it—and if this bacteria spreads, a uterine or abdominal infection might develop. Symptoms usually appear within a few days of surgery.

Signs of an infected C-section incision include:

Redness around the incision

Abnormal swelling around the incision

Fluid leaking from the wound

Common signs of an internal or uterus infection after a C-section include:

Fever

Increasing abdominal pain

Foul-smelling vaginal discharge

Risk Factors for C-Section Infections

The risk of infection depends on the reason for the C-section, says Pamela Promecene, M.D., professor and obstetrician with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth/UT Physicians in Houston. For example, a planned C-section has a slightly lower risk than an emergency C-section, since doctors and patients have more time to prepare for the surgery.

What’s more, certain maternal factors increase the risk of infection after a C-section, including obesity, poorly controlled diabetes, having a previous C-section, taking immunosuppressant medication, and smoking, says Dr. Promecene.

Women who have a penicillin allergy may also have higher odds, adds David Colombo, M.D., director of maternal-fetal medicine at Spectrum Health. “When giving antibiotics, we adjust the type we give to women based on their weight and allergies. If a woman is unsure if she has a penicillin allergy, she should talk to an allergist to get tested,” he says.

Can You Prevent a C-Section Scar Infection?

If you have a planned C-section, the doctor may request that you shower with a special antibacterial soap prior to the procedure. Dr. Colombo adds that women are usually discouraged from shaving beforehand. Finally, “antibiotics are given routinely before Cesarean section to decrease the risk of uterine infection,” says Mabel Wong, chief of the OB-GYN department at Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii.

Patients with diabetes can also take measures to limit their chances of infection. “If you have diabetes, it is best to control your sugars in the time just before and just after surgery,” says Dr. Promecene. “The doctor can guide you on how to best manage your sugars.”

Once you head home from the hospital, it’s important to follow wound care instructions to prevent an infected C-section incision. This usually means cleaning the scar and changing the bandages regularly. You should also avoid placing the baby’s weight directly on your wound.

C-Section Infection Treatment

A C-section incision infection or uterus infection will likely be treated with antibiotics—intravenous ones if you’re still at the hospital and prescribed ones if you’re home. Doctors will choose the correct antibiotic for your specific infection. In severe cases, they may conduct a small surgery to prevent further complications.