What to Pack in Your C-Section Hospital Bag: A Checklist

Image zoom

If you know you're having a C-section, your packing list will vary slightly from the traditional hospital bag checklist for delivery.

Moms who deliver via scheduled Cesarean usually don't need "time passers" like magazines and Netflix, since their labor is only as long as the operation, but their hospital stay is longer—typically 3-5 days versus 1-2 following vaginal delivery—because they're recovering from childbirth and surgery.

Plan on packing at least two hospital bags: one for the procedure and the other for your postpartum stay. You don't want a bunch of stuff weighing you down as you move from hospital intake to operating room to recovery and then back to your car, explains Marian Malinski, a labor and delivery nurse with more than 40 years of experience and childbirth educator with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

There are several things you might be inclined to bring but simply don't need until you're transferred to recovery. "Everybody wants to be in their own clothes but the reality is most moms are in the hospital gown for 12 hours after vaginal delivery and maybe a little longer after a C-section," says Malinski.

Then there are things you may need to pack for a C-section that aren't necessary for traditional childbirth, like eyeglasses if you normally wear contact lenses. That's because some anesthesiologists require the removal of contacts before surgery.

C-Section Hospital Bag Checklist

Your birth plan

Folder or small bag for paperwork

VIP contact list, including sitters for older children and pets

Eyeglasses, if needed

No-skid socks

Lip balm

Hair ties

Phone

Camera

Charging cables for all electronics

Music

Snacks

OTC medicine for birth partner

What to Pack in Your Postpartum Hospital Bag

C-section moms need to be especially mindful of the clothes they'll wear post-op. "You want light clothing that moves freely and is easy to get on," says Malinski. "Nothing with zippers or anything that could ride on the incision."

Having a phone charger with an extra long cord helps too. "Many hospital beds do not have chargers built in and the wall outlet could be a little distance away," says Kameelah Phillips, M.D., a New York City-based ob/gyn. "You want to avoid unnecessary reaching and stretching for your device post op."

Phillips also recommends packing your own towel, bathrobe, and shower shoes, since showering in the comfort of your own home. "You don't want to worry about feeling yucky while trying to get clean," she says.

Maternity Bag Checklist for C-Section

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Hairbrush

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap in a squeeze bottle

Makeup

Pillow in a patterned case that won't be mistaken for hospital laundry

Nightgown

Towel, shower shoes, and bathrobe

Underwear with a high waisted band that sits above your incision

Bras (2) – nursing bras if you plan to nurse, or sports bras if you don't

Breastfeeding pillow to keep baby off your incision

Slip-on shoes, so you don't have to bend over

Going home outfit for mom

Going home outfit for baby

Installed car seat

Extra long charging cable for devices

Aim to have your bag packed and in the car by 37 weeks.

"If your C-section is scheduled at 39 weeks but your water breaks earlier, you're going to the hospital right then anyway," says Nina Spears, birth doula, childbirth educator, and founder of the online motherhood resource Baby Chick. "If you don't have your bag packed by then, you're out of luck."