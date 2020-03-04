Denver Newborn Requires 13 Stitches on Her Face After Being Cut During Emergency C-Section: 'It's Upsetting'
Kyanni Williams was born earlier this month at Denver Health Medical Center in Colorado.
The Emotional Scars of C-Sections
For a significant number of moms, undergoing a C-section causes feelings of disappointment and shame. The reasons are complicated, but this much is clear: If you’ve felt that way, you’re not alone, and a little insight from the experts can help you move forward.
What Are the Signs of Infection After a C-Section?
Incision and uterine infections are relatively common after a Cesarean section. Learn about the common symptoms of a C-section infection, plus tips for preventing an infection.
What to Pack in Your C-Section Hospital Bag: A Checklist
Here's everything you need to bring to the hospital if your baby's arriving via scheduled Cesarean.
C-Section vs. 'Natural Birth': What's the Difference?
Wondering about the advantages and disadvantages of these two birthing methods? Learn more about the differences between C-sections and vaginal births.
This C-Section Photo Will Blow Your Mind
It's simply incredible!