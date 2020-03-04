C-Section

Your doctor may need to perform a C Section delivery if you or your baby experience distress during labor. Here you'll learn what a Cesarean section entails, how long it takes to recover from, and how it can help both you and your baby.

Denver Newborn Requires 13 Stitches on Her Face After Being Cut During Emergency C-Section: 'It's Upsetting'
Kyanni Williams was born earlier this month at Denver Health Medical Center in Colorado.
The Emotional Scars of C-Sections
For a significant number of moms, undergoing a C-section causes feelings of disappointment and shame. The reasons are complicated, but this much is clear: If you’ve felt that way, you’re not alone, and a little insight from the experts can help you move forward.
What Are the Signs of Infection After a C-Section?
Incision and uterine infections are relatively common after a Cesarean section. Learn about the common symptoms of a C-section infection, plus tips for preventing an infection.
What to Pack in Your C-Section Hospital Bag: A Checklist
Here's everything you need to bring to the hospital if your baby's arriving via scheduled Cesarean.
C-Section vs. 'Natural Birth': What's the Difference?
Wondering about the advantages and disadvantages of these two birthing methods? Learn more about the differences between C-sections and vaginal births.
This C-Section Photo Will Blow Your Mind
It's simply incredible!
This C-Section Photo Is The Most Adorable Thing Ever
This clan is so sweet and happy—you'll love this first family photo they shared.
This Breech C-Section Video Shows Every Amazing Detail
Posted on Instagram, this mesmerizing C-section delivery video shows what really goes on during a breech birthing experience.
Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Photo with Her 'Miracle Baby': 'All Things Are Possible'
Viral Video Gives You an Up-Close Look at Baby 'Popping Out'
California Mom, 27, Dies Minutes After Undergoing Emergency Caesarean Section to Deliver Her Baby
Beyoncé Reveals She Had Emergency C-Section with Her Twins: 'My Babies' Health' Was 'in Danger'

How Tess Holliday Boosts Her Body Confidence On Bad Days

"Do you have something that scares you? If so, show it off."

Don't Want a C-Section? Avoid These 22 Hospitals
Your Hospital May Be the Reason You End Up Having a C-Section
9 Reasons the C-Section Delivery Controversy Is Absolutely Ridiculous
13 Photos That Prove C-Section Moms Are Incredibly Brave
Are More C-Sections Actually Changing Human Evolution?
Why Lisa Ling Regrets Her Second C-Section, and Her Advice to Other Moms
Audrina Patridge Shares the Ingenious Trick She Used to Overcome Her C-section Fears
This Mom Just Schooled Anyone Who Dares Think a C-Section Is the 'Easy Way Out'
My C-Section Recovery Experience: 7 Things I Wish I Knew
How to Have an Awesome Cesarean Birth
Whoa! This Baby Delivers Himself in a 'Natural' C-Section
Why No One Should Feel Guilty About Having a C-Section
Could an Extra Hour of Labor Reduce C-Sections—By Half?!
Does a Repeat C-Section Put Baby's Health at Risk?
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 29: C-Sections
C-Section Babies May Benefit From a Simple Swab
Doctors Often Wrongly Estimate Babies' Birth Weights, Study Says
Babies Born Via C-Section Do Better If Mom Labors First
Will You Have a C-Section? New Study Breaks Down Your Chances by ZIP Code, Day of the Week
Mind Your Manners! 5 Things Not to Say to a C-Section Mom
Is There Really a Link Between C-Sections and Autism?
C-Section Complications for Mother and Baby
The Cutting Edge: A C-Section Boom
Inducing Labor: Why it's Necessary and How it Works
Your Be Prepared Guide to C-Sections
