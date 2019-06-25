Giving Birth

The moment you've been waiting for is almost here: the birth of your baby! Here you'll learn about labor and delivery, including signs of labor, when to go to the hospital, how to manage the pain of labor, what involved with an epidural, birthing methods, and much more.

Newborn Baby Goes Viral for Making Hilarious Facial Expression Immediately After C-Section

The baby girl was born in Rio de Janeiro on February 13.
6 Alternatives to Epidurals During Labor

If you’re not a candidate for an epidural, you still have options when it comes to pain management during labor and delivery.
Labor Without an Epidural: 4 Reasons You Might Have to Go Without Anesthesia

Even the best-laid plans can go awry, especially in the delivery room. If you've planned on getting an epidural, here are a few reasons it might not happen.
Nurseries Are Closing in American Hospitals And Here's Why That's Bad

Rooming-in can be beneficial for both mother and baby after birth, but it's also taking the choice away from parents who need it.
Setting The Record Straight On Baby-Friendly Hospitals

Experts explain what giving birth in a Baby-Friendly certified hospital actually means (and doesn’t mean) so you can feel confident in your choice of where to deliver.
What Back Labor is Really Like, From a Mom Who Had It

I had no idea that my baby's back-to-back position would cause such a slow and painful labor. It turns out, there are several things I could have done differently to make my back labor experience much more bearable.
This Video of a Woman Giving Birth in a Stream Has Over 76 Million Views

Just watch it and you'll see why.
Signs of Approaching Labor

Learn to recognize the telltale signs that baby is coming.
Recovery After C-Section: Timeline and Tips

Is Labor Coming Once You Lose Your Mucus Plug?

What Happens If You Lose Your Mucus Plug Early?

What Are the Signs of Infection After a C-Section?

My Own Adoption Was Called into Question When My Baby Was Born With a Different Skin Color

I didn't know what to think when I saw my son's skin tone, which was many shades lighter than mine and my husband's. My son's birth made me question everything about where I came from.

Pregnant and Nearing Your Due Date? Here's When to Pack Your Hospital Bag

What to Pack in Your C-Section Hospital Bag: A Checklist

Why Is Laughing Gas for Labor Still Not the Norm in the U.S.?

'Lady Lucky!' Missouri Baby Born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., Weighing 7 Lbs., 11 Oz.

7 Things You Didn't Know Could Happen During Labor

Unlicensed Midwife Charged with Homicide After Nebraska Baby Dies Following Botched Home Birth

How to Use a Peri Bottle for Postpartum Pain

A Plea to Let Dads Stay Overnight in the Maternity Ward

These Home Birth Photos Capture the Beauty of Having a Baby

I Was a Traditional Surrogate and This is What it Was Like

Parents Release Video of Baby Being Dropped by Doctor Amid Fears Impact Caused Brain Hemorrhage

My Epidural Didn't Work. Here's What I Wish I Knew

What Happens When You Lose Your Mucus Plug?

Should You Write a Birth Plan? Mine Was a Waste of Time

This Hospital's Co-Sleeping Maternity Bed is a Game-Changer for New Moms

Do You Need A Doula?

Woman with 2 Uteruses Gives Birth to a Baby Boy — and Then Twins 26 Days Later

This Is How Your Baby Fits in the Womb

Mom Who Gives Birth to 15 Lb. Baby Says She Felt Like She Was 'Hit by Two Tractor-Trailers'

This is What My Natural Birth Plan Experience Was Really Like

Why You Can't Eat During Labor—But Maybe Should

Past Your Due Date? This Moana Parody Nails Your Current Reality

Why Do You Get Oxygen During Labor?

How Long Is Too Long to Push During Labor?

This Natural Childbirth Video Proves Labor Can Be Amazingly Serene

