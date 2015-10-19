You Will Love this Family's Pregnancy Announcement Video

The Shocklee's pregnancy announcement "Our Family's Growin" is a well-crafted parody of Meghan Trainor's "Lips Are Movin."

Like many expecting families, the Shocklee's didn't want to just call up their friends and relatives to tell them that they're expecting another child. They wanted to do something a little more creative—so they filmed a parody video, of course!

Beckah, 37, and husband Jack filmed themselves cruising along with their two young daughters, Joy and Grace, in the backseat.

The video starts out with Joy and Grace (in matching white bows) leaning into the center of the car singing, "Our Family's Growin,'" an adorably-done parody of Meghan Trainor's popular "Lips Are Movin.'"

Our favorite part? When Jack shows his excitement about the possibility of having a son. "We'll be five, 'cause our family's growin', tell me what you think it'll be...a baby boy, wouldn't that be somethin'?," Beckah sings, as Daddy fist pumps by her side.

The Shocklee's posted their video on YouTube earlier this month, and it currently has more than 200,000 views.

Wondering how this couple put together such a great rendition? Jack is a music producer and Beckah is a singer-songwriter (not surprising!).

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!

