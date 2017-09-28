This Is the Scariest Gender Reveal Ever

Judy and Gavin Holt just shared their baby's gender in the creepiest possible way!

Judy and Gavin Holt went viral back in 2015 with their super creepy pregnancy announcement video trailer. Now the husband and wife photographer team are expecting baby number 2 sometime around Thanksgiving, and they're at it again with a chilling gender reveal sequel that picks up two years later.

The four-minute horror flick features the Holt's 18-month-old daughter Remy, a bunch of toys mysteriously moving about in the night, a few stalker-y scenes courtesy of a scary baby monitor, and a Ouija board which the couple attempts to use to find out the baby's gender.

"You know there's another way we could find out the gender of the baby, right?" Judy explains holding up the Oujia box. "We could just... ask."

We don't want to spoil anything, but let's just say it didn't work. So Remy sets out in the dark of night with a flashlight, and eventually, her future sibling's gender is revealed in a weirdly spooky way back at her empty crib.

While you may not be exactly sure what you're watching, the film is really well done and the Holts def win the award for announcing their kid's gender in the creepiest way possible.

But don't take our word for it. Go watch this thing for yourselves—you know, if you dare.