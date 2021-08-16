The Best Maternity Leggings for Every Occassion
Expectant parents deserve to be as comfortable as possible. These maternity leggings will get you through every occasion, from lounging to exercising to running errands.
Pregnancy only lasts nine months, so shelling out for a whole new maternity wardrobe doesn't make a lot of sense. But there are a few clothing items that'll carry you through those 40-ish weeks, including comfortable maternity leggings.
Many parents-to-be think maternity leggings are actually a smarter investment than maternity jeans. Think about it: Between morning sickness, round ligament pain, and the general bodily strain that comes with carrying another human inside of you, pregnancy presents its fair share of discomfort. And if pandemic living taught us anything, it's that leggings far outrank jeans when it comes to coziness—so why wouldn't an expectant parent take the more enjoyable route whenever possible?
With this guide, you can find the best maternity leggings on the market for every occasion, including date nights, exercise classes, and movie marathons on the couch.
Related Items
Best Maternity Leggings for Lounging
Spacedye Love The Bump Capri Maternity Legging
These super-soft maternity leggings feel amazing against your skin, and the waistband offers the perfect amount of support for a growing belly. We love these for lazy Sundays!
Best Maternity Leggings for the Gym
Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Cool Performance Cropped Maternity Leggings
You know that working out regularly is one of the best things you can do while pregnant. Now all you need is a pair of gym-friendly leggings...and this affordable pair totally fits the bill.
Best Maternity Leggings for Running Errands
Spacedye Love the Bump Maternity Pocket Midi Legging
Leave the purse at home and opt for these ultra-comfy maternity leggings, which come with pockets for stashing your essentials while running out to fulfill that oh-so-urgent ice cream craving.
Best Maternity Leggings for a Night Out
Spanx Mama Faux Leather Leggings
Whether it's a dinner date, a girls' night out, or a swanky event, getting glammed up as a pregnant person may seem intimidating—but it doesn't need to be! If wearing a dress doesn't feel right, pair these faux leather maternity leggings with a cute top.
Best Maternity Leggings for Prenatal Yoga
Seraphine Maternity Activewear & Yoga Power Leggings
These breathable leggings offer up sweat-wicking powers, making them ideal for a sweaty prenatal yoga session. They can be worn under or over the bump, depending on what feels more comfortable for you.
Best Maternity Leggings for Summer
A Pea in the Pod brrr° Triple Chill Cooling Maternity Leggings
If you're going to be in your third trimester during the warmer months, you'll try everything to stay cool. Enter these ultra-breathable cooling maternity leggings from A Pea in the Pod.
Best Maternity Leggings for Winter
Seraphine Over Bump Thermal Maternity Leggings
Stay super cozy on cold days with these thermal maternity leggings. Pair them with an oversized sweater and you're good to go!
Best Maternity Leggings for Everyday Wear
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop with Pockets
While not technically a maternity pair, these cult favorite leggings are stretchy enough to fit over a growing bump. They're comfortable and look polished for day-to-day wear.
Best Maternity Leggings for Postpartum
BLANQI® Everyday™ Highwaist Postpartum + Nursing Support Leggings
These leggings are amazing for the postpartum period—supportive enough to help everything move back into place after delivery (if you know, you know), and high-waisted to keep your midsection covered when breastfeeding.
Comments