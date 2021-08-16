The Best Maternity Leggings for Every Occassion

Pregnancy only lasts nine months, so shelling out for a whole new maternity wardrobe doesn't make a lot of sense. But there are a few clothing items that'll carry you through those 40-ish weeks, including comfortable maternity leggings.

Many parents-to-be think maternity leggings are actually a smarter investment than maternity jeans. Think about it: Between morning sickness, round ligament pain, and the general bodily strain that comes with carrying another human inside of you, pregnancy presents its fair share of discomfort. And if pandemic living taught us anything, it's that leggings far outrank jeans when it comes to coziness—so why wouldn't an expectant parent take the more enjoyable route whenever possible?