Pregnant Women: Emma Watson REALLY Respects You!

They say if you want to know what someone's going through, you have to walk a mile in their shoes. Well, if you want to know what a pregnant woman is going through, you have to walk just a few steps in her bump. At least that's what method actor Emma Watson recently learned while filming the box office hit, Noah.

Emma, who plays Ila—a woman expecting twins—in the biblical drama, recently told David Letterman that she wanted to look and feel like she was pregnant with twins to help her get into character, so she asked the wardrobe department to make her a pregnancy suit that weighed as much as it would if she had two babies onboard.

"I came out the next day and I was like, 'You can't be serious ... I'm exhausted ... this is crazy!'" she exclaimed. "And then [wardrobe] turned to me and said, 'Yeah, that's just the weight of one child.'"

She couldn't believe it! But when Emma spoke to her own mom, exhausted after day one of filming, she found no sympathy. "You don't get to complain, you only faked it," said wise Mama Watson. Emma went on to tell David, "I have a whole newfound respect for women and motherhood."

As she should! Of course having a little one inside you is amazing, but you have no idea—or at least I didn't!—how taxing being pregnant can be until you're actually carrying a child.The overwhelming feeling of nausea is your new normal (at least for 70 percent of you who will have morning sickness, the other 30 percent are off the hook—and you have won the mommy lottery as far as I'm concerned!). Pregnancy also brings with it the trifecta of discomfort: heartburn, constipation and/or diarrhea, and flatulence. Let's not forget back pain, foot swelling, and uncontrollable sweating too!

Being pregnant is not easy (by a stretch!), and there will be days when you can't wait for your baby to arrive just so you don't have to suffer anymore. But keep your eye on the prize: that beautiful baby of yours! As hard as pregnancy can be, it's nothing compared to the lifetime of happiness you'll have with your child.

TELL US: Were you surprised how hard it is to be pregnant, or has pregnancy been a breeze for you so far?

