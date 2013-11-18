Pregnant Drew Barrymore's Awesome Body Image
As women, we're hard enough on ourselves as it is. Being pregnant—when we should be in total bliss—can make it even harder. Instead of focusing on how amazing it is that we're bringing a baby into this world, it's easy to concentrate more on the little annoyances that come along with the baby, like having none of our favorite clothes fit anymore! Yes, your belly and your butt are now out to there. Big deal, says Drew Barrymore! "You're not supposed to look perfect while you're making babies—making babies is the perfection," the oh-so-wise Drew told Women's Health. "There's just no such thing as perfection. So if you're trying to get there, you're just torturing yourself."
Take it from Drew (whose pregnant with a sibling for 13-month-old daughter, Olive), and don't beat yourself up when you're having an ugly day (we all have them!). You may get pregnancy acne or the frizzies, feel bloated, or not know how to dress this new body of yours. When that happens, remind yourself that you're a mom-to-be and that's a very beautiful thing.
Actress and entrepreneur Drew wears many hats, but she feels that being a mom is her most important job ever. "Being a mom is first," she says. "That's now No. 1." For many women, that's how it is as soon as they find out their pregnant . But before he or she arrives, take time out for yourself and do some pampering—you're worth it. The happier and healthier you are, the happier and healthier you're baby on board will be. If a new haircut or new outfit is what it takes to make you feel better, go for it! It may seem a little superficial, but trust me (and Drew), self-esteem goes a long way to get you through your pregnancy!
TELL US: Do you have any self-esteem boosting tips for other moms-to-be?
Image of Drew Barrymore courtesy of Shutterstock.
Comments