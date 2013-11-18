Pregnant Drew Barrymore's Awesome Body Image

As women, we're hard enough on ourselves as it is. Being pregnant—when we should be in total bliss—can make it even harder. Instead of focusing on how amazing it is that we're bringing a baby into this world, it's easy to concentrate more on the little annoyances that come along with the baby, like having none of our favorite clothes fit anymore! Yes, your belly and your butt are now out to there. Big deal, says Drew Barrymore! "You're not supposed to look perfect while you're making babies—making babies is the perfection," the oh-so-wise Drew told Women's Health. "There's just no such thing as perfection. So if you're trying to get there, you're just torturing yourself."