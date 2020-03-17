7 Pregnancy Subscription Boxes to Boost Your Well-Being While Expecting

Image zoom Courtesy Bump Box

Whether you're expecting your first or third, your nine-month journey is sure to be unique. You might be on a constant mission to find more time for self-care or safe, natural products. Thankfully, there are a multitude of services that make doing both much easier for expectant parents.

Here are seven subscription boxes tailored to supporting you through your pregnancy and beyond.

RELATED: Your Pregnancy Symptoms Week by Week

1. Bump Box

Based on the idea that expectant parents should feel safe and comfortable with the products they use, Bump Boxes contain only handpicked, baby-safe products. Subscribers can pick from six-, nine-, and 12-month subscriptions, or opt to get all the boxes delivered in one giant bundle. Each box is tailor-made for where you are in your pregnancy so you get the products you need when you need them. Parents readers get a 50 percent discount off their first box (use the code PARENTS50). Shop here

Image zoom Ecocentric Mom

2. Ecocentric Mom Box

This subscription box, filled with top organic, natural, and eco-friendly gifts, is meant to be a monthly care package filled with items free from chemicals and toxins, made by quality small brands, and matched exactly to your stage of pregnancy or the age of your child from pregnancy through baby's second birthday. Shop here

Image zoom Crate Joy

3. The Lena Rose Box

Featuring 5-8 self-care products, thoughtfully tied to your due date, the Lena Rose box is meant to pamper, promote physical well-being and alleviate any stress/anxiety that may arise on your journey. They also offer first, second, and third pregnancy boxes, as well as a postpartum box to assist with rest, restore and recovery. Shop here

Image zoom Crate Joy

4. 9 to Nest

Another subscription tied to each month of your nine-month journey but focused on feathering up your "nest" for baby, the 9 to Nest box includes three, four, five, or six lovely and useful items for baby, like a five-piece melamine place setting or waterproof diaper clutch with convenient pockets for holding wipes and diapers. The items are accompanied with an entertaining poem, as well. Shop here

Image zoom Mama Bird

5. Mama Bird Box

This monthly subscription box comes with a mix of 4-6 pampering items, like luxe nail polish and body scrubs, meant to support your health, encouragement, and well-being through pregnancy and beyond. Shop here

Image zoom Oh Baby Boxes

6. Oh Baby Box

Featuring six to eight full-size pregnancy safe, organic products (a $100+ value) to promote a healthy and relaxed pregnancy, Oh Baby aims to pamper you throughout all the stages of your journey. Shop here

Image zoom Crate Joy

7. Mama Needs Box

While it's not specifically targeted to expectant parents, this thoughtful subscription could serve as a helpful reminder to carve out time for self-care. Every month has a different theme (there's even an accompanying Spotify playlist!) and products are from U.S.-based, mama-owned, and small businesses whenever possible. Shop here