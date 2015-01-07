OMG! A #Cumberbaby Is on the Way!

Talk about news that might break some hearts: Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancée, theater director and actress Sophie Hunter, are expecting a baby! As People.com reports, the actor's rep confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "They are both over the moon!"

The couple were engaged in November, and this will be their first child. No word on when Hunter, 36, is due, but there will definitely be some red carpet bump watching going on this Sunday (and perhaps beyond!), as Cumberbatch is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best actor for his performance in The Imitation Game. (Was there something in the water on that movie set? Because as People.com points out, Cumberbatch's co-star in the film, Keira Knightley, is also expecting her first baby.)