Austin and Steffaney Bass couldn't announce their pregnancy in just any old boring way. Not when there are song parodies to make! So the expectant Florida couple created a spoof video of the infectiously fun Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars song "Uptown Funk."

At first, we see Steffaney padding across the carpet in slippers and socks, and then she snuggles onto the sofa with Austin, who is wearing mirrored sunglasses, indoors. Natch.

"This house was ice cold, no heater on, couple months ago," Steffaney raps. "So we had to get warm, and stay warm, no fireplaces."

As a mom of a Hurricane Sandy baby, I can guess how the parents-to-be decided to warm things up.

Steffaney exclaims, "We're pregnant. Hallelujah!"

In the background, the excited dad lets out intermittent Whoo!s.

"A little Bass baby is comin' for ya! Don't believe me just watch," the pumped mom sings, and now Austin whips out their sonogram photo, and proceeds to get down with it!

It's very adorable to see how excited these first-time parents are about their baby on the way. You can't help but smile. In fact, their pregnancy announcement has made more than 100,000 people smile on Facebook, and more than 55,000 folks are feeling a little more funky after viewing the clip on YouTube.

So congrats to the Bass family! We can't wait to see the birth announcement. Maybe "Treasure" would make a good choice for another Bruno Mars' song spoof?

