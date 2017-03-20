Eric and Lara Trump Are Expecting—and They’ve Already Made a Rookie Baby Name Mistake

President Trump is soon to be a grandfather for the ninth time! Son Eric Trump and his wife Lara are expecting their first baby—a boy— in September. The couple announced their happy news via Twitter this morning.

Grandpa Trump, of course, replied with a congratulatory tweet:

The couple revealed to People that they found out about the pregnancy on Eric's birthday, January 6. Lara is now in her second trimester and feeling great, but struggled with exhaustion in the first few weeks of her pregnancy. "It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me,” she told the magazine. We feel you, Lara!

Eric Trump and Lara Trump Credit: ANDREW BIRAJ/Getty Images

Since we already know the baby's sex, the next big question is: What name will they choose?

“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” Eric Trump said.

“We sort of screwed ourselves," Lara added.

Not surprisingly, Charlie was the second most popular name for a male dog last year. On the human side, though, Charlie isn't near the top for boys—but Charlotte is on the rise for girls, which means we'll likely be seeing a lot of female Charlies soon.

Eric and Lara's son will be cousin to five of Donald Trump Jr.'s children (Donald III, Kai Madison, Chloe Sophia, Spencer Frederick, and Tristan Milos) as well as sister Ivanka Trump's brood of three (Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James). While Donald seems an unlikely pick for the new addition to the family, the couple could go with a different family name, like Frederick (Donald Trump's father's name), which has so far only been used as a middle name by Eric's siblings.

We'll have to wait until September to find out! In the meantime, congratulations to the excited parents-to-be!