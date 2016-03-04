Viewed over 28 million times since it was posted by Sacrée Maman last week, an amazing new Facebook video shows dads "feeling" their babies kick. Not only are the soon-to-be fathers' reactions unbelievably sweet, this short clip is a beautiful reminder just how lucky moms are to be pregnant and feel the sensations of their babies moving inside them.

In the video, which was a proof-of-concept for an International Huggies commercial, we see dads strap on a belly sensor band that transfers kicks from their pregnant partners' tummies to theirs.

At first, the fathers-to-be are surprised by how the kicks feel. Then, they are moved to tears, and you will be, too. One dad in particular looks over at his pregnant partner and beams, as if he has gained an entirely new respect for her. Another dad is so wowed by what he is experiencing he is compelled to kiss his partner.

Watching the men's reactions to feeling the kicks, I fondly remember the moments I enjoyed these movements inside my own belly. That would definitely be the thing I miss most about pregnancy. Baby kicks are really the first connection you have with your child (other than morning sickness!), and I'm sure that connection is what the dads in this video are feeling. It's something we as women are lucky to get to enjoy.

Aside from getting their hands on this crazy contraption, most men won't ever know what it's like. They also will never know how it feels to push a 6-pound-plus human being out of their bodies, but I'm pretty sure they're okay with that.