Amazon Has an Entire Maternity Section With So Many Cute Spring Dresses That Start at $14
Spring is in the air and so are the cute dresses. With that adorable growing bump, you might not be able to wear the tight fits you wore last year—but rest assured, you'll find plenty of options in Amazon's maternity shop, including flowy maxi dresses, classic flowery patterns, and plenty of styles suitable for maternity photo shoots at the park or backyard baby showers.
The focus of our selection is style and comfort. We're looking for breathable, stretchy fabrics and designs you'll want to wear into the summer or even after the baby is born. With rising temperatures, we also selected a few options perfect for warmer days, like casual dresses you can wear with your trusty pair of sneakers while running to the baby store, easily dress up with flats and a few accessories for dinner with friends, or comfortably wear at home while chasing little ones around.
We have a few flattering styles that will highlight your curves and some flowy alternatives for those who prefer loose-fitting clothes. Each dress is available in a wide variety of shades and designs, like this versatile bodycon dress sold in 30 different colors and patterns, and this super comfortable, best-selling maternity tank dress available in an array of solid colors, flowery designs, and even leopard print. And the best part? All dresses in our spring maternity selection are on sale, priced under $30!
Amazon's Cutest Maternity Dresses for Spring
- Musidora Floral Maternity Dress for Casual Wear or Baby Shower, from $16.99
- LaClef Women's Off Shoulder Maternity Dress With Double Ruffle, from $19.99
- Coolmee Spaghetti Adjustable Strap Swing Dress, $19.99
- Beachcoco Strapless Tube Top Maxi Dress, from $13.99
- Glampunch Flying Sleeve Midi Bodycon Dress, from $19.99
- Hello Miz Women's Floral Ruffle Off Shoulder Maternity Dress, from $14.99
- Dance Fairy Molliya Sleeveless Maxi Dress, from $29.99
- Hello Miz Formal Dress With Front & Back Pleat, from $26.99
- My Bump Cold Shoulder Fitted Maternity Dress, from $28.99
- Peauty Short Sleeve Dress, from $15.99
- BBHoping Casual Knee Length Maternity Dress, from $28.99
- Liu & Qu Side Ruching Bodycon Dress, from $16.99
- Peauty Daily Wear Sleeveless Tank Dress, from $17.99
- Rnxrbb Tank Scoop Neck Maternity Dress, from $18.99
- Bluetime Women's Boho Floral Tank Maxi Dress, from $16.75
Remember that maternity sizes work just like regular sizes, so if you were a medium before your pregnancy, you'll want to buy a medium in maternity wear as well. However, it's always a good idea to check each brand's size charts, just like you would when shopping for any other clothing item online. Most of the dresses on this list feature ruched sides, high waist lines, or strategically placed pleats that provide plenty of room to grow, so no need to worry about belly space.
Aim to get a few versatile dresses that will work for a variety of occasions, and use layering to create different looks. And don't shy away from stripes and colorful patterns, especially with all the beautiful flower prints available this spring.
To Buy: Musidora Floral Maternity Dress, from $16.99; amazon.com
To Buy: LaClef Women's Off Shoulder Maternity Dress With Double Ruffle, from $19.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Coolmee Spaghetti Adjustable Strap Loose Swing Dress, $19.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Beachcoco Strapless Tube Top Maternity Maxi Dress, from $13.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Glampunch Flying Sleeve Midi Bodycon Pregnancy Dress, from $19.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Hello Miz Women's Floral Ruffle Off Shoulder Maternity Dress, from $14.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Dance Fairy Molliya Sleeveless Maxi Dress, from $29.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Hello Miz Maternity Dress With Front and Back Pleat, from $26.99; amazon.com
To Buy: My Bump Cold Shoulder Fitted Maternity Dress, from $28.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Peauty Short Sleeve Dress, from $15.99; amazon.com
To Buy: BBHoping Knee Length Casual Maternity Dress, from $28.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Liu & Qu Side Ruching Bodycon Dress, from $16.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Peauty Daily Wear Sleeveless Tank Dress, from $17.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Rnxrbb Tank Scoop Neck Maternity Dress, from $18.99; amazon.com
To Buy: Bluetime Boho Floral Tank Maxi Dress, from $16.75; amazon.com