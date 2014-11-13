Bundle Up Your Bump for Less Than $100!
Maybe you live in one of the few places in the country that's not part of the current arctic attack (I'm looking at you, sunny-and-84-degrees Miami), but most of us are braving some serious record-cold temps right now. And if you're pregnant, that means you suddenly, desperately need a winter maternity coat—something you probably hoped you could get away without buying.
Fret not, mama: We found stylish winter maternity coats that don't cost a fortune. Check out our faves:
MAMA Padded Parka A faux fur–trimmed, pile lined drawstring hood and wind flap will help keep the chill away, while the above-the-bump drawstring keeps this coat fitted — and keeps you looking chic.
Motherhood Maternity Belted Maternity Coat Sophisticated enough for the office holiday party, this sleek belted number has hidden buttons and a cute black-and-white checkered lining.
White Maternity Coat Another elegant (affordable!) option: This mid-length, wool/polyester belted number from Pink Blush Maternity.
Old Navy Maternity Frost Free Faux-Fur Trim Jacket
A cozy puffer coat for less than fifty bucks? Yes, please! Bonus: The slightly fitted style of this coat won't leave you looking like a Michelin mama.
