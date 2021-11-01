The 12 Best Pregnancy Pillows Reviewers Swear by to Help Them Sleep

Coziest U-Shape: Queen Rose U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow

This is another pregnancy pillow with more than 4,300 five-star reviews, so it's certainly doing something right. The design is similar to other U-shaped pillows, propping you up on your side and preventing any rolling to the back in your sleep. It also features contouring around the belly, and it's available in three sizes, from 55 inches to 65 inches long, to ensure that the bulging parts support the belly and legs just right. The foam filling can be removed and replaced, so you can also customize just how firm it is. What really sets this pillow apart from others, though, is the velvety cotton cover.

But don't go telling this customer that it's made from such mundane materials, as they're convinced otherwise: "This pillow has to have been made by elves from Narnia, and it has to have been filled with downy fluff and the fibers of unicorn hide." Another customer went even further: "I'm in love and leaving my husband to start my new life with my pregnancy pillow. It will just be the two of us (and I guess the baby? Maybe?) relaxing on the beach, sleeping soundly, wrapped around each other like little monkeys, with not a care in the world and not an ache in our spines."

To buy: Queen Rose U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow, $42.95; amazon.com.