Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Baby Number 2!

Alec Baldwin is showing off his soft side! In the first big celebrity pregnancy announcement of 2015, the former 30 Rock actor and his wife, Hilaria, revealed that they're expecting baby number two with a super-sweet Instagram post.

The sun has set on 2014 and on my year of daily #hilariaypd ....2015 is going to be very exciting as we are thrilled to announce we are expecting another little addition to our family! (tadasana) #yogapostureoftheday

No word on when the new baby is due, but it seems safe to say that Hilaria and Alec will be part the parenting-two-under-two set. (Fellow expectant members of that club include Kate Middleton and Prince William, of course!)

Back in September, Alec, 55, told People that Carmen's birth was "...a second chance for me, in a way," and discussed the baby's sleeping habits. "She sleeps like a rock all day. And at night she's like, 'Let's have a conference.'" Hilaria added, "Now I'm getting to the point where if I don't sleep, I'm going to start walking into walls."

Here's hoping that those sleepless nights have settled down, because life is about to get more happily hectic for the Baldwins. Congrats to the whole family!