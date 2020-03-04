Everything Pregnancy

My Husband's Family Hated That He Got a Vasectomy—and Said It Was All My Fault
After the birth of our third child, my husband decided to get a vasectomy. I shared a grinning photo of him in the hospital on the day of his surgery. Little did I know it would turn into a big family debate.
The 12 Best Pregnancy Pillows Reviewers Swear by to Help Them Sleep
These pillows give you all the support your changing body needs, though you'll still have to get up to pee 100 times.
The Best Maternity Leggings for Every Occassion
Expectant parents deserve to be as comfortable as possible. These maternity leggings will get you through every occasion, from lounging to exercising to running errands.
It's OK to Not Enjoy Pregnancy, You're Not the Only One
You don't have to love the hormones and body changes to be excited about the baby inside you. There's no shame in being honest about the realities of pregnancy—let's normalize these conversations.
25 Fun and Festive Ways to Countdown to Baby
From celebrating with others to personal treats, here are easy ways to make your pregnancy memorable.
For Disabled People, the Cost of Infertility Care Is Entirely Out of Reach
Between discrimination, lack of insurance coverage, and asset caps like the "marriage penalty," disabled people in America are often barred from family-building via IVF or other fertility treatments.
To Save on Surrogacy Costs, More Parents Are Aiming for "Twiblings"
A controversial new "twibling" trend helps parents save money on surrogacy, as science paves the way for double surrogacies over riskier (and costlier) multiple pregnancies.
Here Are the Rules for Flying When You're Pregnant
Whether you're newly pregnant or planning a babymoon right before welcoming your new bundle of joy, here's what expectant parents need to know about airline travel during each trimester.
Stop Asking Me to Pre-Pay for My Unborn Baby
Chrissy Teigen Is Teaming up With the Peanut App to Overhaul the Archaic Terms We Use to Talk About Motherhood
5 Outdated Terms About Pregnancy and Delivery That Need to Change
All of the Experts You Didn't Know You Needed in Pregnancy and Postpartum—Plus, How to Find Them

10 of the Worst Comments You Can Make About a Pregnant Person's Body, According To Reddit

Here's a good rule of thumb: Don't comment on someone else's body—ever.

Centering Pregnancy is a Method That Puts Mom Front and Center in Childbirth: Here's Why We Need it Everywhere
Mom Writes PSA Urging Parents To Pay Attention to Their Baby's Movements in Late Pregnancy
I'm Pregnant And Hate The Way My Partner Smells
Toothpaste Pregnancy Tests Are Not a Real Thing
The Rise of the 'One-and-Done' Family
Lesbian Couple's Maternity Photo Goes Viral
The Abortion Pill: How Medication Abortions Work
I'm Pregnant! Now What?
CBD Oil for Pregnancy: How Moms Are Using It
Story Behind Viral Photo of Mom With Cystic Fibrosis & Her Baby Is Deeply Inspiring
Baby's First Poop Shows If Mom Drank Alcohol
8 Ways Meghan Markle's Diet and Exercise Plan Will Change During Pregnancy
Mom Who Gave Birth to Triplets Is Getting Real About Her Difficult Recovery
Arizona Hospital Celebrates 16 Pregnant Nurses All Due Between October and January
Co-Workers Are Gifting New Moms Their Vacation Days So They Can Take Maternity Leave
Why This Mom's Home Birth Wouldn't Have Been the Same Without Her Corgi
Many Cities Could Suffer an Ob-Gyn Shortage in Just 2 Years
Why One Mom & Her Doula Are Calling C-Sections 'Belly Births'
5 Staffers at Ohio Pediatrics Office Pregnant at the Same Time: 'They're Gonna Be Little Besties!'
How Prenatal Mindfulness Can Help With Anxiety & Morning Sickness During Pregnancy
Now You Can Get Your Prenatal Vitamins From a Smoothie
Single Mom Graduates From Harvard Law School & Shares Her Inspiring Journey
This Chick-fil-A Inspired Maternity Shoot Is an Adorable Celebration of Pregnancy Cravings
First of Its Kind Mothers Center Opens in New York & Aims to Save Moms' Lives
10 Signs You're Nesting Before Welcoming Your Baby
