Financing a Family

The "Secret" Ways Patients Afford Costly IVF Drugs
The average IVF cycle costs between $10,000 to $15,000—but the cost of necessary fertility medications can easily double that. Here are the ways savvy IVF patients cut down their bills.
The Real Cost to Adopt: The Ins and Outs of Financing Adoption
If you're looking to adopt a child, there is a lot to consider financially. Here's everything you need to know about the cost of adoption.
How Much Is Your Baby Really Costing You?
The hard costs of raising a child from birth to age 18 are now around $230,000. What parents are sacrificing to reach this number is often worrisome to their personal bottom line. A financial expert weighs in on how to ensure your family's financial security.
What to Expect: Hospital Birth Costs
Giving birth doesn't come cheap. From prenatal care and epidurals to pre-term deliveries and hospital stays, here's the bottom line on hospital births.
A Nine-Month Plan for Getting Your Family's Finances in Order
Follow these steps to financial stability so your family can be on the right track in less than a year.