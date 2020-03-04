Financing a Family

Having a family means having a lot of expenses. Here we'll help you with your family finances by providing simple tips to help get your budget on track before your baby arrives and beyond.

Most Recent

The "Secret" Ways Patients Afford Costly IVF Drugs

The average IVF cycle costs between $10,000 to $15,000—but the cost of necessary fertility medications can easily double that. Here are the ways savvy IVF patients cut down their bills.
Cost to Adopt: The Ins and Outs of Financing Adoption

If you're looking to adopt a child, there is a lot to consider financially. Here's everything you need to know about the cost of adoption.
How Much Is Your Baby Really Costing You?

The hard costs of raising a child from birth to age 18 are now around $230,000. What parents are sacrificing to reach this number is often worrisome to their personal bottom line. A financial expert weighs in on how to ensure your family's financial security. 
Hospital Births Are Expensive—Here Is What To Expect

Giving birth doesn't come cheap. From prenatal care and epidurals to pre-term deliveries and hospital stays, here's the bottom line on hospital births.
Checklist: Insurance, Taxes, and Wills

A Nine-Month Plan for Getting Your Family's Finances in Order

Follow these steps to financial stability so your family can be on the right track in less than a year.
More Financing a Family

Money Moves for Your Growing Family

One little baby adds a whole lot to your financial equation.
Savvy Strategies for Parents on a Budget

Try these almost-painless ways to cut back on expenses.
Checklist: How Much Does It Cost to Have a Baby?

Financially Preparing for a Baby

Financial Considerations for Expectant Parents

