Want Another Baby

So you think you've got the hang of parenting, but are you really ready for another baby? Here you'll learn about what questions to ask yourself before getting pregnant again, and how things change when you decide to grow your family.

When Babies Are Born A Little Too Close Together
Have another baby on the way — with an infant in your arms? Don't panic. Here's what to expect when you get pregnant shortly after giving birth.
Did Kate Middleton Just Drop a Major Hint That She's Ready for Baby No. 4?
The royal mom of three admitted she's feeling “broody”.
How to Know If You're Ready for Another Baby, According to Moms
You may never be 100% sure, but hearing how these other moms finally knew they wanted to have another baby may help you decide to go for it.
Did Kimye Hire a Surrogate for Baby #3?
Rumor has it North and Saint West may be getting a baby sibling via surrogate in the near future, according to a source close to Kim and Kanye.
4 Ways to Cut Stress and Enjoy Your Second (or Third!) Pregnancy
This isn’t your first rodeo—you’ve got experience and momfidence now—but your hands are pretty full. Get ready to be a bigger (even happier!) family.
Thinking of Having Another Baby? Why You Should Do It for Our Country
American parents are having fewer babies, and it isn't just toy store sales that will suffer.
14 Things You Need to Know About Having Baby #2
You may be a veteran mom, but that doesn't mean you know what you're in for when it comes to having a second child. Here's what you need to know.
What Dads (and Moms!) Need to Know About Vasectomies
Done having kids? Thinking about permanent birth control? Here's what you should know about vasectomies.
Study: Trying to Conceive Soon After Miscarriage Ups Odds for Live Birth
6 Ways Parents Have Prepped Baby #1 for Baby #2
Mommy's Having a Baby
When to Have Second Baby, According to Experts and Moms

Is Only Child Syndrome Real?

“Only child syndrome” is the belief that only children are spoiled, bossy, and antisocial— but this stigma isn’t actually true. Find out how an only child’s personality is formed, and learn ways to prevent negative behaviors in your kid. 

Longing for One More
Having a Second Baby: What to Expect
Whether to Have Another Child
Our Third Pregnancy: The Sweetest Surprise
