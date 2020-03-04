Considering a Baby

Thinking about starting a family or having another baby? Get tips to help you plan for your family's financial future, take a look at how to prepare your body and your mind, and find out what you need to consider as you and your family grow.

The 10 Best Financial Podcasts for Parents
Get expert financial advice for free while you multitask with these top podcasts that are perfect for busy parents.
What to Expect: Ultrasound Costs
Ultrasounds are common for most people during pregnancy, but they can be expensive. Here's what you need to know about ultrasound costs, insurance coverage, and affordable options.
Becoming a Single Mom By Choice Increased My Earning Potential
Despite popular myth and stereotypes, single mothers are not all poor and desperate. On the contrary; when I became a single mom by choice, I started making more money than I ever had. Here's how.
Why Buying the 'Family Membership' Isn't Always a Good Idea
Springing for the "membership" or "season pass" is going to save you oodles of money, right? Wrong. Experts advise what you should consider before signing your family up.
What Prospective Parents Need to Know About Financial Assistance for Adopting From Foster Care
120,000 kids in foster care wait for adoptive parents—and state and federal funds make the process free. If you're looking to adopt, here's what to know about adoption assistance funding.
Child Care Costs Are Why I'm Not Having More Kids
The rise of "one and done," only-child families in the United States is largely due to skyrocketing child care costs. At this rate, can working parents even afford to...work?
5 Ways to Pay for IVF When You Think You Can't Afford It
Are infertility treatments like IUI and IVF not covered by your insurance plan? Here are five other options to help fund your family-building.
The "Secret" Ways Patients Afford Costly IVF Drugs
The average IVF cycle costs between $10,000 to $15,000—but the cost of necessary fertility medications can easily double that. Here are the ways savvy IVF patients cut down their bills.
I Was an Only Child by Circumstance, My Son Is an Only Child by Choice
When Babies Are Born A Little Too Close Together
Did Kate Middleton Just Drop a Major Hint That She's Ready for Baby No. 4?
Are You Ready for a Baby?

How to Know If You're Ready for Another Baby, According to Moms

You may never be 100% sure, but hearing how these other moms finally knew they wanted to have another baby may help you decide to go for it.

Prenatal Pesticide Exposure May Increase Autism Risk—But Folic Acid Can Help
20 Signs You're Ready to Have a Baby
Did Kimye Hire a Surrogate for Baby #3?
4 Ways to Cut Stress and Enjoy Your Second (or Third!) Pregnancy
8 Things To Do Now if You're Thinking About Getting Pregnant
Is a 62-Year-Old First-Time Mom Being Selfish?
The Surprising City Where Singles Most Want to Have Kids (Someday)
The Adorable First Moments These Dads Met Their Babies
Thinking of Having Another Baby? Why You Should Do It for Our Country
14 Things You Need to Know About Having Baby #2
Is Waiting to Have Kids Actually Better for Their Health?
Birth, Controlled: 'Oops' Pregnancies Are on the Decline
What Dads (and Moms!) Need to Know About Vasectomies
No Birth Control? No Alcohol, Says CDC
TTC? OMG! A Guide to Common Conception Abbreviations
Age of First-Time Moms in U.S. Continues to Climb
Study: Trying to Conceive Soon After Miscarriage Ups Odds for Live Birth
Do Women in Their 30s Have Smarter Babies?
Could a Man's Life Experiences Affect the Genes He Passes On?
6 Ways Parents Have Prepped Baby #1 for Baby #2
Mommy's Having a Baby
Readers Reveal: Surprising Ways Life Changes When You Become a Parent
What is translocation in the chromosomes?
What can I do to increase the chances of getting pregnant?
How do I get my baby to latch on while breastfeeding?
