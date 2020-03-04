Preterm Labor

Preterm labor (a.k.a. premature labor) occurs before you're 37 weeks pregnant. Here you'll learn about the symptoms of preterm labor, and what you can do if labor begins before your baby is due.

Can Warm Weather Induce Labor? Here's What to Know
Research finds a surprising link between warmer temperatures and early-term labor. Learn how to keep cool and safe this spring and summer.
Why Black Mothers and Babies Have the Worst Birth Outcome in the Nation
Black women are more than three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as white women. Even when receiving the same care. Even when doing everything right. Meet the moms and experts who are working tirelessly to change this unfortunate truth.
What's Behind the 'Unacceptable Trend' of Rising Preterm Birth Rates in the U.S.?
A new March of Dimes report finds prematurity in the U.S. is on the rise for the second year in a row.
Could Your Risk of Preterm Birth Be In Your Genes?
A new landmark study identifies six genes linked with a greater chance of delivering early. See what these new findings could mean for your pregnancy.
Study Looks at Potential Link Between a Vegan Diet and Preterm Birth
Not enough vitamin B12 may be to blame for an increased risk of preterm birth, according to new research.
This Photo of Baby's Feet Outside Mom's Uterus Will Blow Your Mind!
A very rare case of uterine rupture is captured with a jaw-dropping image you have to see to believe.
Could This Drug Be the Solution to Preventing Pre-Term Birth for Good?
When used in pregnant mice, it provided complete protection against pre-term birth triggered by bacteria, protected against infant fatalities, and led to a correction in the low birth weight normally associated with pre-term babies.
Having a Boy? You're More Likely to Have Pregnancy Problems
The risks for preterm birth, gestational diabetes, and preeclampsia increase when the baby is a boy, according to new research.
Preemie Photo Project Proves There's Life After the NICU
Could Your Water Bottle Cause Preterm Labor?
Another Heartbreaking Way Domestic Violence Affects Children—Even Before They're Born
Can Pollution Increase Your Risk of Having a Preterm Baby?

Depression in Mom or Dad During Pregnancy Linked to Premature Birth

According to a new study, depression in both expectant mothers and fathers increases the risk of premature birth.

Cervical Incompetence Facts
Premature Rupture of Membranes Facts
