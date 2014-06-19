9 Celebrities Who Have Suffered From Preeclampsia
Beyoncé
In the September 2018 issue of Vogue, Beyoncé divulged her experience with preeclampsia while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir. The singer-songwriter spent a month on bed rest before undergoing an emergency C-section in June 2017. The babies spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care, and Beyoncé says she was in “survival mode” until their release.
Kim Kardashian
After being the victim of some serious pregnancy fat-shaming, Kim confessed that she actually battled preeclampsia, which can cause massive swelling and soaring blood pressure. Because of the seriousness of her condition, Kim's doctors decided to induce labor five weeks early -- although Kim was still able to reportedly have a natural delivery for her daughter, North.
Trista Sutter
The Bachelorette and mother of two joined the ranks of celebrities with preeclampsia while pregnant with her first baby. At 36 weeks, she underwent an emergency C-section; thankfully, her son, Maxwell, was healthy and stable after a 10-day stay in the NICU.
Brooke Mueller
Charlie Sheen's now-ex battled a trio of pregnancy conditions -- preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and cholestasis -- while carrying the couple's fraternal twin boys, Bob and Max. The twins were born seven weeks premature.
Swelling During Pregnancy: When to Worry
Mariah Carey
In addition to gestational diabetes, Mariah developed preeclampsia during her pregnancy with twins Monroe and Moroccan. High blood pressure from the pregnancy condition led to a C-section delivery at 38 weeks.
Adriana Lima
The Victoria's Secret model developed preeclampsia that was severe enough to require two weeks of bed rest to try to control the condition. Doctors ultimately delivered Adriana's daughter via C-section at just 34 weeks, but her daughter is healthy -- and as camera-ready as her mom!
Michelle Duggar
Incredibly, most of the 19 Kids and Counting matriarch's pregnancies have been relatively uncomplicated. But she did develop preeclampsia while expecting twins Jana and John David during her second pregnancy, and again at age 44 with her 19th pregnancy.
Jane Seymour
The actress has been frank about her experience with preeclampsia in interviews and in her 2002 book, Two at a Time: Having Twins: A Journey Through Twin Pregnancy. As a mom in her 40s, carrying twins who were conceived through IVF, Jane was at an increased risk for the pregnancy complication. Her preeclampsia led to an emergency C-section; her boys were born six weeks premature.
Laura Bush
In her book Spoken From The Heart, the former first lady revealed that her doctor found early warning signs of preeclampsia while Laura was pregnant with her twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna. She was placed on bed rest in the hospital until she delivered them at 35 weeks.