Why Bleeding During Pregnancy Doesn't Always Mean Miscarriage

Thankfully, period-like bleeding during early pregnancy doesn't always mean the worst has happened. Here's what you should know about this common symptom and when you should see your doctor.

Toward the end of your first trimester of pregnancy, you're anxiously looking forward to sharing the happy news with family and friends on social media. You're nervous, excited, and still a little bit nauseous, but you're ready to spill the beans on Baby.

And then, one morning, you wake up to discover blood in your underwear. Your first thought is simple—and scary—does period-like bleeding during early pregnancy mean you're having a miscarriage? Thankfully, you don't always need to assume the worst. We spoke with experts to learn more.

What to Know About Period-Like Bleeding During Early Pregnancy

If you're experiencing bleeding during early pregnancy, don't panic. Bleeding or spotting while pregnant doesn't always mean that a miscarriage is imminent. "Bleeding can occur in a completely healthy pregnancy," explains Zev Williams, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Program for Early and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (PEARL) at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine. In fact, many women experience some form of bleeding, especially in the early weeks, during their pregnancies.

According to an article published in the American Academy of Family Physicians, almost 1 in 4 pregnant women will experience bleeding during their first trimesters, but only about half of those cases will result in a miscarriage.

Causes of Bleeding During Pregnancy

As many women discover after visiting their pregnancy care providers, vaginal bleeding during pregnancy can be normal and not an immediate cause for concern. Some types of bleeding can be caused by implantation of the embryo into the uterine wall (most commonly on the day your period is due), an infection of some sort in the body, or irritation (like from intercourse).

Elizabeth Nowacki, D.O., an OB-GYN at St. Vincent Fishers Hospital Indianapolis, explains that one of the most common causes of bleeding is "lag time" before the placenta is fully formed. Before the placenta starts forming around 12 weeks, the ovary that released the egg provides the main source of hormonal support to the pregnancy, which can cause some time to pass before the placenta is ready to go, and thus, bleeding. "It always seems to happen at 2 o'clock in the morning!" says Dr. Nowacki. "If it's just light spotting or spotting with wiping, it's not a big deal, and you can wait to call your doctor in the morning."

Bleeding that occurs later in pregnancy—specifically in the second and third trimester—can also have different causes that won't result in a miscarriage, such as cervical irritation or even cervical changes (a growth or polyp on the cervix, for example).

"Sometimes, the outside of the cervix, which connects the uterus to the vagina, can bleed or an area of bleeding can occur in the space between the placenta and the uterus, which will usually resolve on its own," says Dr. Williams. Slight bleeding, especially if it's tinged with a mucus-like discharge, could also be a sign of early labor.

Some bleeding during pregnancy is simply unexplained; One patient I cared for in my work as a labor and delivery nurse experienced moderate bleeding, almost as heavy as her regular period flow, throughout each of her three pregnancies—with no known cause and no need for any further treatment. She delivered three full-term and healthy infants. And who among us hasn't heard the stories of women who didn't know they were pregnant because they continued to have monthly bleeding? Bleeding that isn't direct indication of a miscarriage can definitely occur during pregnancy.

What You Should Do About Bleeding During Pregnancy

Although bleeding may not necessarily mean a miscarriage is inevitable, consistent bleeding at any point during a pregnancy always needs to be evaluated by a health care provider. If you're experiencing bleeding, take the following steps: