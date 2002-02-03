Avoiding Repeat Miscarriage
Question
At my first doctor's visit at six weeks pregnant, they found no heartbeat. A week later, I miscarried. What are the chances that this will happen again? What can I do so that this won't happen again?
Answer
This is actually a very common occurrence in first pregnancies. Approximately one in five pregnancies miscarry. This type of early loss that you've experienced does not mean that you cannot have children. In fact, it is not considered a problem (such that you would need to see a specialist) until one has experienced three losses. Emotionally, it is very difficult, but medically, it does not mean the patient has a serious problem. I have had the good fortune of delivering many patients after they have had to endure a loss.
There is nothing you did wrong, nor is there any way you could have prevented this act of nature.
The most important thing you can do is make sure you are taking folic acid (a vitamin) at the time of conception.
The information on this Web site is designed for educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting your pediatrician or family doctor. Please consult a doctor with any questions or concerns you might have regarding your or your child's condition.
American Baby
Comments (1)