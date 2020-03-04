Miscarriage

Miscarriage is a concern for many pregnant women. Here you'll learn about the factors that can contribute to a miscarriage. Plus resources to help you cope with your loss, and how soon after having a miscarriage can you try to get pregnant again.

Most Recent

Whitney Port Suffers Miscarriage After Saying She Likely Had an 'Unhealthy Pregnancy'
The reality star said that doctors could not find the baby's heartbeat at her latest visit.
Heartwarming Texts Pay Tribute to the Power of Friendship Following Pregnancy Loss
After suffering a pregnancy loss, a mom from California shared a string of texts from her best friend who showed up for her in the most wonderful way.
I'm a Grief Therapist—This is How I Help Patients Grieve Their Miscarriage
Getting through a miscarriage can be very difficult. A grief therapist in private practice offers five ways she helps people through the process.
The Doctor Who Performed My Miscarriage D&E Delivered My Rainbow Baby and It Gave Me Closure
It's common to feel the overwhelming need to avoid the circumstances and people involved with a pregnancy loss. Grieving patients may label their perfectly capable doctors as "tainted"—an unfair classification, but one that speaks to the pain they feel.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her After Son Jack's Death: 'She's Been So Kind'
"She is really wonderful and so kind—just as kind as everyone says she is," the cookbook author said of the Duchess of Sussex.
Parents Who Suffer Pregnancy Loss Should Get Bereavement Leave
Pregnancy loss is common, but policies allowing for grieving time and recovery are not. Here's why that needs to change.
Advertisement

More Miscarriage

It's Time to Normalize What Happens to the Body After a Miscarriage
Much to the surprise of many, the physical impact of pregnancy loss can linger for weeks and even months. This is what every parent should know to make the experience less isolating.
How I Told My Son About My Miscarriage
Talking about early pregnancy loss isn't always easy—especially when it comes to broaching the topic with your children. But sharing the details and grief of my experience with my son somehow felt deeply disconcerting and simultaneously sacred.
Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Was Pregnant but 'Lost the Baby' on Thanksgiving
It's 2020: Why Are We Still Shaming Women for Opening Up About Miscarriage?
Like Meghan Markle, I Was Already a Mom When I Had a Miscarriage But That Didn’t Make It Hurt Any Less
People Are Calling for the Term 'Pregnancy Loss' to Be Used Instead of 'Miscarriage,' Here's Why

After Suffering a Pregnancy Loss Like Chrissy Teigen, I Felt Like I Had to Start a Whole New Life

Three years ago, I had a miscarriage. After months of not feeling better, I moved to a new state hoping it would help. I learned there's no right or way wrong to cope with such a heavy loss.

All Miscarriage

What It's Really Like to Have a Miscarriage
Am I Having a Miscarriage?
My Maternity Photo Shoot for My Rainbow Baby Was Tough But Beautiful
An Open Letter to Anyone Who Has Experienced Pregnancy Loss
7 Things You Can Do to Support a Loved One Through Pregnancy Loss
I Labored Through Miscarriage at 16 Weeks & Here's What It Was Like
It's Time We Start Better Supporting Pregnancy Loss in the Emergency Room
10 Miscarriage Gift Ideas That Show You Care
The 13 Different Types of Miscarriages You Can Have
Whitney Port Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage 2 Weeks Ago — Why She Felt 'Guilt'
Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She's Suffered a Miscarriage at 5 Months: 'We've Cried Countless Tears'
Game of Thrones Superfan Names Daughter Khaleesi After Show Helped Her Through Miscarriage
How to Plan a Stillborn Baby Funeral
Shawn Johnson East Expecting First Child 1 Year After Revealing Miscarriage
Beverley Mitchell Talks 'What Might Have Been' Four Months After Revealing She Miscarried Twins
Pregnant Jessa Seewald Shares 25-Week Bump Photo as She Grieves Lauren Duggar's Miscarriage
Josiah Duggar's Wife Lauren Breaks Down After Miscarriage: 'I Was Hoping It Wasn't True'
Why Moms Are Sharing This Miscarriage Ultrasound Photo
Shay Mitchell Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage and Lost 'Child of My Hopes and Dreams' in 2018
Miscarriage Bleeding: What Does It Look Like?
I Won't Let My Daughter's Rainbow Baby Birth Define Her
How Miscarriage Affects Men, One Husband's Story
Michelle Obama Reveals She Felt 'Lost and Alone' After Suffering a Miscarriage 20 Years Ago
RHOA's Porsha Williams Is Pregnant 6 Years After Suffering Miscarriage: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages in Last 2 Years: 'I Got Mad'
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com