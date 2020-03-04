Pregnancy Infections

Unfortunately pregnancy doesn't exempt you from getting yeast infections, urinary tract infections, or sexually transmitted diseases. Here you'll learn how to treat these common but uncomfortable ailments while you're expecting.

Most Recent

Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy
Ticks love summer. Here are important things to know about Lyme disease in pregnancy, plus how to protect yourself and your baby.
The Real Link Between Herpes During Pregnancy and Autism
Here's what you really need to understand about the link between herpes during pregnancy and a potential autism diagnosis in children.
Urinary Tract Infections During Pregnancy
Learn the causes and symptoms of urinary tract infections, as well as the treatment options for moms-to-be.
Pregnancy and STDs
STDs in pregnancy can be harmful to you -- and to your unborn child. These five should be on your radar screen.
Childhood Illnesses During Pregnancy
How five common childhood infections can affect pregnancy.
Chickenpox During Pregnancy
What happens if you catch chickenpox while pregnant?
Advertisement

More Pregnancy Infections

Protecting Your Baby from STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases can be dangerous in pregnancy.
Pregnancy Infections
How to prevent and treat rare -- but serious -- infections.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com