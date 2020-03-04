Pregnancy Infections

Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy
Ticks love summer. Here are important things to know about Lyme disease in pregnancy, plus how to protect yourself and your baby.
The Real Link Between Herpes During Pregnancy and Autism
Here's what you really need to understand about the link between herpes during pregnancy and a potential autism diagnosis in children.
Urinary Tract Infections During Pregnancy
Learn the causes and symptoms of urinary tract infections, as well as the treatment options for moms-to-be.
Pregnancy and STDs
STDs in pregnancy can be harmful to you -- and to your unborn child. These five should be on your radar screen.
Childhood Illnesses During Pregnancy
How five common childhood infections can affect pregnancy.
Chickenpox During Pregnancy
What happens if you catch chickenpox while pregnant?