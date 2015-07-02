I'm seeing blood while vomiting. Is that normal?

A: Vomiting during pregnancy, is unfortunately, something that most pregnant women go through at one point or another. Seeing blood when you vomit, however, is not normal. Sometimes, when a women has severe morning sickness and is vomiting daily, she can tear a part of the lining of the esophagus and this can lead to bleeding. This is by far the most common reason. There are often some very easy remedies (both natural as well as prescription medication) that can help slow or stop the vomiting and allow the esophagus to heal. However, there can be more serious conditions that can cause hematemesis (blood while vomiting) so even if it was just a little bit, the safest thing to do is to mention this to your doctor to get his or her opinion.