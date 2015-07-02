How does gestational diabetes differ from type 1 or 2 diabetes?
Advertisement
Q: How does gestational diabetes differ from type 1 or 2 diabetes?
A: Gestational diabetes affects only pregnant women. People who have type 1 diabetes, sometimes referred to as juvenile diabetes, are generally born with it. Type 2 diabetes accounts for 95 percent of all cases of diabetes in the U.S.; it occurs in adulthood, and is triggered by lifestyle factors such as obesity and lack of physical activity.
Answered by Parents.com-Team
Comments