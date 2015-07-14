Top 13 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)

Most pregnancies result in healthy babies, and less than 20 percent end in miscarriage, says Karyn Morse, MD, an Ob-Gyn at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "Also remember that most miscarriages happen within the first few weeks of pregnancy, when many women typically don't realize they're expecting and wouldn't know if they did miscarry. They'd just get a normal-looking period," she says.

After your doctor can see a heartbeat (usually around 6 to 8 weeks) the risk of miscarriage drops to about 5 percent. And the odds of having a second miscarriage are very small – less than 3 percent, says Diane Ashton, MD, MPH, deputy medical director for the March of Dimes.

So what causes a miscarriage? Often, it's due to a chromosomal abnormality that prevents the fetus from developing normally, and miscarrying is totally unavoidable – not because of anything you did or didn't do. But you can lower your risk by not smoking or drinking alcohol and cutting back on your caffeine intake (aim for 200 milligrams or less, or one large cup of coffee, a day).